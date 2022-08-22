Mile High Report is hiring multiple positions

After a long wait, the Denver Broncos are finally back in the playoff conversations thanks to the addition of Russell Wilson. With that, we at Mile High Report are looking to expand our coverage this season.

We’ll be reviewing candidates next week and looking to hire by September 1st as we begin our regular season coverage.

Here are the current open paid positions with MHR:

Weekday News Writer

We are looking for someone with some daytime flexibility to write about news during the day. During the season, that would include injury updates, press conferences and any other news-related items that come up throughout a game week. This person would ideally post six to seven times per week during the season.

This is a remote, part-time contract role compensated with a monthly stipend.

Football Analyst

We have one football analyst on our staff in Frankie Abbott, but we are looking to add another to work alongside him. The ability to create GIFs or video cuts is a must for the position. This person would ideally post one to two times a week.

This is a remote, part-time contract role compensated with a monthly stipend.

Enterprise

We always cover breaking news, but we’re also looking for interesting stories that have fallen by the wayside and aren’t covered currently on our site. Bring and develop interesting article ideas our readers might enjoy. The ability to work independently is a must for this position. This person would ideally post twice a week in some capacity.

This is a remote, part-time contract role compensated with a monthly stipend.

What qualifications should you have?

Our best candidates will:

Have a passion for the Broncos and will be already familiar with Mile High Report.

Have writing experience — and experience writing about football and/or the Broncos is a plus.

The ability to self-edit and write clean copy.

Be comfortable working in a remote environment.

How do you apply?

To apply, please submit a cover letter detailing why you’re the best person for the role, a resume showcasing any previous social media experience and three football-related writing samples showing what you can do in this role. You must submit all items to be considered for this opportunity. All items should be submitted to milehighreport@sbnation.com.

Vox Media, SB Nation and Mile High Report are committed to bringing you coverage of the Broncos from a diverse array of voices and perspectives. If your experience and background do not perfectly align with every single thing we’re looking for, but you believe you have the ability to thrive in this role, we encourage you to apply.