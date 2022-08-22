The Denver Broncos have to trim their roster down by another five players this week. They have reportedly started that process today by waiving with injury designation, defensive lineman Marquiss Spencer.

Broncos have waived/injured DL Marquiss Spencer, per source. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) August 22, 2022

Spencer, was a Broncos seventh round draft pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. He went down with a knee injury last week, which ultimately led to the injury designation with the waiver. He was already on the bubble before that injury, so its an unfortunate situation for him.

Despite making his NFL debut in Week 17, the 6-4, 300 pound interior lineman struggled to move up the depth chart through training camp and could have a chance to catch on another NFL roster once he gets healthy.

It’s important to note that Spencer was also waived last year and was ultimately signed to the Broncos’ practice squad. That could be a route he takes again this year, but it really comes down to how the team feels about the injury situation with his knee.