WR K.J Hamler will participate in team drills this week and could play in the preseason finale vs. the Vikings

Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett met with the media today and had some interesting news about wide receiver K.J. Hamler. He told reporters that Hamler would take part in team drills this week and could even play in this Saturday’s preseason finale vs. the Vikings if needed.

Nathaniel Hackett said the plan is for KJ Hamler to continue to do individual and do some team reps this week.



Hackett said Hamler could be a guy that needs preseason reps this week. — Aric DiLalla (@AricDiLalla) August 22, 2022

As we know, Hamler suffered a torn ACL and hip injury during the early parts of the last season. His recovery was a rough one physically and mentally for Hamler, but he appears to be nearing 100%.

He has done mostly individual work since coming off the PUP during training camp. Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett and the Broncos staff have been taking it slowly with the explosive receiver but it sounds like he is about to be unleashed.

Hamler worked out with quarterback Russell Wilson during the offseason and was running routes and catching passes from him. That was a few months ago now, so he should be progressing nicely from his injury and ready to hit the field without any issues.

It would be nice to see Hamler play a few snaps Saturday and take a couple of hits. That’s one of the biggest hurdles a player must take when coming back from an ACL injury. If he can do that and come out unscathed, it should really boost his confidence heading into week one of the regular season.

When healthy, Hamler is the Broncos' most explosive wide receiver and should benefit from having quarterback Russell Wilson under center. Wilson throws one of the best deep balls in the game and Hamler has the speed to track down anything he throws. So, we could and should see these two connect on multiple big plays this upcoming season.