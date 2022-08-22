Report: Broncos claim running back Devine Ozigbo off waivers from the Saints

According to reports, the Denver Broncos have claimed veteran running back Devine Ozigbo off waivers from the New Orleans Saints.

He is a 6’2”, 225-pound back who has bounced around the league a bit. The former undrafted free agent of the New Orleans Saints back in 2019 has had stints with the Saints three times, the Jaguars twice, and once with the New England Patriots.

During his career, he has 11 carries for 25 yards and 13 receptions for 72 yards. So, he does not offer much upside but the depth behind Javonte Williams, Melvin Gordon, and Mike Boone is not great. We will likely see Ozigbo Saturday night during the Broncos preseason finale vs. the Minnesota Vikings.

With the Broncos roster needing to be down to 80 players by tomorrow at 2 pm MT, I think we will see one of the Broncos backs on the roster on that list. Rookie Max Borghi was included in the first round of cuts and now with another back added, I think we will see either Stevie Scott or JaQaun Hardy next to go.

In the end, the Broncos' depth at running back after their three guys is a little bit concerning. The injury bug can knock multiple backs out during a season so you could potentially need four, five, or more backs throughout a season. Hopefully, that does not happen, but if it were, the Broncos would be in a tough spot currently with their current running back depth. I do not think we are done seeing the Broncos adding backs to their roster and practice squad moving forward.