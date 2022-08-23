Shannon Sharpe is ‘all in’ on the Russell Wilson era

In a recent Undisputed episode, Denver Broncos legend Shannon Sharpe debated with Skip Bayless over whether or not Russell Wilson will turn things around in Denver. Sharpe was asked on a scale of 1-10 on how confident he is that Wilson will make the difference and Sharpe immediately said 10.
Bayless then seemed to focus on Wilson’s #61 ranking in the NFL’s Top 100 after ranking #12 in 2020. Sharpe doesn’t care about any of that nonsense. All the player’s need is to belief they can win any game and you’ll see a complete turnaround in this Broncos team in 2022.
As usual, I’ll take Sharpe’s analysis over Bayless’ on just about every topic. But especially when it comes to the Denver Broncos.
