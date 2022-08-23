Even though Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett has zero interest in playing his starters in the preseason, we can still catch glimpses of what his plans are with this offense in 2022.

Tim Jenkins, a film analyst and former quarterback, is someone we’ve featured on this site many times over the last year or two. And what he is seeing from the Broncos’ preseason offense is that Hackett is letting it fly regardless of who is in at quarterback.

Fans were concerned when Tim Patrick went down for the season early in Broncos training camp, so the wide receiver group is one that needed more evaluation to see who would be stepping into that Patrick-type role.

Hackett was asked on Monday what he thought of the wide receiver competition and you could tell he is loving that aspect of it.

“I think those guys are really working hard and they’re getting a great understanding of the pass game and what we are trying to accomplish.” - Hackett on WR competition

“It’s funny, every time you think somebody is going to separate themselves, another guy steps up,” Hackett said. “It’s not necessary that anybody is taking a step back, it’s that other people are stepping up. As a coach, that’s what you’re trying to create at all positions. So, I think it is very close. I think those guys are really working hard and they’re getting a great understanding of the pass game and what we are trying to accomplish. I think that’s what is good to see and it’s a positive problem to have for us.”

We’re seeing it on the field too through the first two preseason games. When you have a ‘bombs away’ type offense, you will want guys who can stretch the field in a variety of ways. You have the speed guys like KJ Hamler, Montrell Washington, and Jalen Virgil, but you also have the big bodied jump ball type guys in Courtland Sutton and Brandon Johnson. Then if things are covered too good, well you have Jerry Jeudy who can break ankles on any given route.

That’s quite an array of weapons at Russell Wilson’s disposal to work with. And its clear that Hackett and his coaching staff is doing everything they can think of to create those opportunities on the field.

Oh yes, we’re going to have fun this season Broncos Country. Win, lose or draw, we’re going to enjoy the show.