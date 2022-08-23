Broncos released wide receiver Trey Quinn

The Denver Broncos have released fifth-year wide receiver Trey Quinn as they look to trim their roster down to 80 today. With a crowded wide receiver room, Denver is looking to clear out some space.

Per Source, The Broncos have waived WR Trey Quinn.

All NFL rosters must be trimmed to 80 today.@KOAColorado #BroncosCountry — Brandon Krisztal (@BKDenverSports) August 23, 2022

Quinn, 26, was a seventh-round pick by Washington in the 2018 NFL Draft. He has spent time with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Las Vegas Raiders before signing with the Broncos earlier this offseason. He has 35 receptions for 273 yards and two touchdowns in his NFL career.

The emergence of young receivers like Brandon Johnson, Seth Williams, Kendall Hinton and Jalen Virgil, the Broncos just have too much talent here to work with. Quinn could be a practice squad candidate, but I would expect them to go after some of the remaining guys on the roster who may have to be waived at the final cutdown date.

What do you think about this move? Let us know in the comment section below.