Report: QB Brett Rypien to get the start vs. the Vikings

Denver Broncos Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett told 9NEWS Denver’s Mike Klis that Brett Rypien will get the start at quarterback this Saturday against the Minnesota Vikings.

Nathaniel Hackett told 9NEWS that Brett Rypien would start vs Vikings in preseason finale Saturday. Josh Johnson will get second half. The No 2 QB competition is on. #9sports pic.twitter.com/mJGBKcQmDE — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) August 23, 2022

Rypien is coming off a solid performance against the Buffalo Bills when he came in after halftime replacing veteran Josh Johnson. In that game, he completed 22 of 26 passes for 191 and 1 touchdown which was the only touchdown the Broncos scored in that game. Through two preseason games, Rypien has totaled 304 yards passing and one touchdown.

Now, he has done this while coming in after halftime and playing the bottom end of the roster defenders on the Cowboys and Bills. So we shall see how he does against whoever the Vikings put out there as a starting defense this Saturday.

Veteran journeyman quarterback Josh Johnson has received the first two starts during the preseason and played alright. He had two touchdown passes against the Cowboys and was able to lead the Broncos' second-team offense into scoring position against the starting Bills defense.

I would guess that Johnson still has the edge here, but neither quarterback has you feeling confident in their ability to take over for Russell Wilson if something were to happen. Rypien will get his shot this weekend to prove he can be that guy and make the decision tough for Broncos coaches. Also, Josh Johnson will have a chance to beat up against the Vikings' third-team defense in the second half to help cement his position on the roster.

At the end of the day, at least this quarterback competition between two bad quarterbacks is for the backup job and not for the starting job.