Report: Broncos have released inside linebacker Joe Schobert

According to the Denver Broncos, they have released recently signed veteran linebacker Joe Schobert. He signed last week after the injury to Jonas Griffith but the team saw enough after one week and decided to move on.

Denver waived running back Stevie Scott III and wide receiver Trey Quinn and released inside linebacker Joe Schobert. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 23, 2022

Schobert, a veteran in this league who has had some solid seasons in the NFL looked horrendous at times during the beatdown the Bills gave the Broncos defense this past weekend. He was signed off the street and thrown into game action in less than a week and it showed. He took poor angles, looked slow, was not reading and reacting quickly and his tackling was awful. So, about one week after he signed with the Broncos, he is now a free agent once again.

This leaves veteran Alex Singleton, Justin Strnad, Barrington Wade, and rookie Kana’i Mauga as the linebackers we will in the preseason finale. Josey Jewell is locked in as your starter and Jonas Griffith is nursing an elbow injury and hoping to be back by the week one game against the Seattle Seahawks.

With Schobert’s sudden release, could this be a sign that Griffith is healing faster than expected? Perhaps, but with how bad he looked against the Bills, it is possible the Broncos coaches and decision-makers just decided to cut the cord as soon as possible and move forward with what they have.

The Broncos' inside linebacking depth will have one more game to prove themselves to the Broncos coaches. If they struggle again this weekend against the Vikings' talented runners, we could see some changes being made during the next and final cutdown period next week.