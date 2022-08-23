Broncos waived running back Stevie Scott III

The Denver Broncos have waived rookie running back Stevie Scott III as they move to trim their roster down to 80 today.

Scott, 22, was picked up by the Broncos late in training camp as they searched for depth behind Javonte Williams, Melvin Gordon II and Mike Boone. It’s clear the 6-2, 230 pound second-year is a guy the Broncos have liked now in back-to-back offseasons, but he hasn’t been able to crack the final roster. He could be someone they look at for the practice squad.

