Broncos designate offensive lineman Casey Tucker waived/injured

The Denver Broncos have designated offensive lineman Casey Tucker as waived/injured as they move to trim their roster down to 80 today. Tucker was injured during the third quarter of the Broncos game against the Buffalo Bills.

If Tucker (dislocated big right toe) clears waivers tomorrow he will revert to season-ending IR. He can then be around building for rehab. #9sports https://t.co/T35hEOCrKr — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) August 23, 2022

Tucker, 26, came into the league as an undrafted free agent in the 2019 NFL Draft. He has bounced around the league a lot since with four separate stints with the Philadelphia Eagles, and now two with the Broncos. He also spent time on the rosters for the Detroit Lions and Indianapolis Colts. He is certainly a guy the Broncos have interest in and spent most of 2021 on the Broncos’ practice squad.

What do you think about this move? Let us know in the comment section below.