The quarterback is everything in the NFL

I really do want to take the high road and let the past be the past. We have Russel Wilson and in his arm goes the hopes and dreams of Broncos Country.

But honestly, I can’t help but noticing the reports coming out of the Seahawks’ camp, nodding my head, laughing at their misfortune, and feeling no small amount of schadenfruede.

We’ve seen that story for years: Can the young big-armed QB who just never got an honest chance unseat the veteran that is the de facto starter?

Why won’t the coaches just give this kid a shot?

Man, aren’t quarterback competitions fun!?

We’re a few months from Thanksgiving and the season hasn’t even started...but man am I happy that the Broncos made that trade.

Good luck with your quarterback search, Seahawks. I don’t think you’ll find an answer until next season, but I can confidently say that I empathize with your fan base right now.

Broncos News

Injury Report: Billy Turner returns to practice for Broncos

Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said Tuesday that Turner "did not suffer a setback" and is ready to go.

Broncos Notebook: How HC Nathaniel Hackett’s system can help Russell Wilson avoid taking hits

Plus, Lloyd Cushenberry III explains how he's approaching the added responsibility of playing with Wilson.

How extra work with Russell Wilson helps Montrell Washington and other WRs - DenverFan

Long after the coaches go inside, Montrell Washington, other Broncos pass-catchers and Russell Wilson keep working on the little things. "Russ is big on details," Washington said.

"This is the most embarrassing, saddest, pathetic quarterback competition of all time between Drew Lock and Geno Smith. ... The Seahawks are a disaster and this is where hope goes to die."



—@AdamSchein pic.twitter.com/cmM9heiRcN — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) August 22, 2022

Other NFL News

