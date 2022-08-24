Mike Shanahan, Dan Reeves were not selected for the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame

The two greatest head coaches in Denver Broncos history will have to wait another year for the chance to enter the Pro Football Hall of Fame. While disappointing, it is hard to argue that legendary Chargers coach Don Coryell was ultimately selected as a finalist for the Coach/Contributor for the Class of 2023.

The wait continues.



Dan Reeves led Denver to three Super Bowl appearances and another with the Atlanta Falcons. His coaching ability is unquestioned given how few head coaches have been able to lead two separate franchises to title game appearances. He finished his career with 190 total wins and those four Super Bowl appearances.

He was an integral part of a decade of AFC dominance in the 1980s. Denver would finish with the second most wins in the AFC in that decade with 93 and those three Super Bowl appearances were the most by any team in the conference.

As great as Reeves was, Mike Shanahan led the Broncos to the next level. Under his stewardship, the Broncos were among the winningest teams in the NFL throughout both the 1990s and 2000s. His back-to-back Super Bowl titles featured the greatest roster the franchise has ever assembled. Shanny would finish his career with 170 total wins and a 62% win percentage in Denver.

Both are deserving of recognition in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. I am convinced they will both be enshrined at some point and hopefully as soon as next year.