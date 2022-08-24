Something Something Broncos recaps the Bills loss and looks ahead to preseason finale

In this week’s Something Something Broncos podcast, Mike DeCicco and Jess Place overreact to the Buffalo Bills game and look forward to the Minnesota Vikings preseason finale. In the episode they jokingly discuss whether the Denver Broncos were really that bad. Instead, the whole idea of preseason is just that it doesn’t even matter.

I’m 100% with them on all points. Let’s just get on with the regular season!

