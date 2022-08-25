PFF ranked Jalen Virgil a top 5 rookie wide receiver in second preseason game

When the Denver Broncos lost Tim Patrick for the season to an ACL injury, there was a bit of panic in the fanbase over such a blow to the incredible array of passing weapons available to Russell Wilson. However, after the first preseason game it became clear the Broncos actually have a wide receiver problem. A good one.

After that first preseason game, I handled out MHR Game Balls to not one young wide receiver, but four! One of those was undrafted rookie Jalen Virgil who showed up against in the second preseason game well enough to land on Pro Football Focus’ radar. Virgil was the fifth-best rookie wide receiver last week according to their grading system.

Frankly, I don’t see how the Broncos don’t keep seven active wide receivers on the roster. I would hate to see them lose a guy like Virgil just because they ‘have too many guys’ at the position. We’ll find out in a week who doesn’t make the final cut and who they are able to stow away on their practice squad.

Horse Tracks

Injury Report: Broncos ‘dodged a bullet’ on Jonas Griffith injury, hope for a Week 1 return

Plus, Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett noted that KJ Hamler could get reps against the Vikings if Hamler is cleared and wants to play.

The case for betting Russell Wilson, over 10 wins for the Denver Broncos

Eric Moody explains his case for betting over on on Russell Wilson's passing prop and the Broncos' regular season win total in 2022.

NFL Network's Scott Pioli explains why he wants to 'tap the breaks a little bit' on the hype surrounding the Broncos

NFL Network's Scott Pioli explains why he wants to 'tap the breaks a little bit' on the hype surrounding the Denver Broncos and new quarterback Russell Wilson.

5 trades the Denver Broncos could make before the roster is set

The Denver Broncos will undoubtedly be making some deals before final rosters are set next week. Who could be on the move, and who could be coming in?

How the Walton Family Got Denver in the Bag | Westword

Spend money. Live better: Two branches of the Walton family now control 150 prime acres in downtown Denver, including two sports arenas.

Josh McDaniels trusts the Patriots offense to figure things out

McDaniels spent the last 10 seasons coordinating the New England offense.

Running back Kenyan Drake is released by Raiders

Running back was an expensive buy last year