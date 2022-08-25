Odds and Endzones: Episode 1

Welcome to the newest addition to our podcast lineup: Broncos Odds and Endzones. Adam Malnati and Ian St. Clair, formerly of MHR Radio, are looking to bring you the Colorado sports betting angle each week.

As for this episode, the Denver Broncos already have a lot of people interested in them, especially in the sports books. Adam and Ian look at some of the futures bets that could provide good value to Broncos Country.

You can subscribe on ApplePodcasts, iHeartRadio, Google Play, Spotify, Stitcher, TuneIn and anywhere else you get your podcasts. Go Broncos!