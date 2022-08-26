Quarterback Geno Smith has won the Seahawks starting quarterback job

Former Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock has lost yet another quarterback competition. Tonight, after the Seahawks preseason finale where Geno Smith started his third consecutive game and Drew Lock threw for 3 interceptions, Head Coach Pete Carroll called it.

He announced that veteran quarterback Geno Smith will be the Seahawks starting quarterback and will face off against Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos on week one of the regular season.

The comparisons between the 2021 Denver Broncos quarterback competition and the 2022 Seattle Seahawks quarterback competition are pretty wild. You have Drew Lock going up against an unspectacular but “safe” option at quarterback and losing out to them. Both teams were headed by a veteran Head Coach on the hot seat with many in the fan base and media wanting Lock.

In the end, Drew Lock lost another quarterback competition.

While a Russell Wilson vs. Drew Lock week one matchup between two quarterbacks included in the historic offseason trade would have been fun, we get Geno Smith instead.

I like our odds regardless, but I like them even more against Geno Smith. He is a “safe” quarterback who will be a “game manager” and hand the ball off in Pete Carroll’s offense. He will lack the big play but mostly avoid the costly turnover. I see the Broncos' defense feasting against this sort of play this upcoming season. Meanwhile, I think the Broncos' defense would have plenty of success against Lock, but the random boom plays would always be a threat (as would the turnovers).

I think Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is going to get his revenge against the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football in front of a national audience.

It is going to be glorious.