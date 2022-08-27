Broncos vs. Vikings: How to watch the final preseason game

The preseason is almost over. Finally.

The Denver Broncos lucked out this season as two of their three preseason games were at home. They will host the Minnesota Vikings here today and then prepare to finalize their 53-man roster by Tuesday.

Game Preview

For this final preseason game, the real battle is between the two quarterbacks vying for the backup job behind Russell Wilson. Veteran Josh Johnson was signed and initially had the spot heading into the first preseason game, but Brett Rypien got the start last week. The winner will likely be the guy who can show head coach Hackett who can be the most consistent quarterback on the field.

“Consistency,” Hackett said on Thursday. “Consistency is the big one. You want to be sure that they’re going out there, executing the plan, understanding when we want to change plays or keep the same play on, understanding the progressions and all those things, and making good decisions. To this point, they have made some pretty good decisions, so we want them to continually take care of the ball, also.”

That’ll be the battle to really watch here with cut day just 72 hours away.

Here’s how to watch.

TV Schedule

When: Saturday, August 26, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. Mile High time

Where: Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado

Channel: 9News - KYVD-20

Announcers: Steve Levy (play-by-play), Chad Brown (analyst), Ryan Harris (analyst) and Rod Mackey (sideline reporting)

Local Radio: KOA - 850 AM | 94.1 FM & The Fox - 103.5 FM | Dave Logan (play-by-play), Rick Lewis (analyst) and Susie Wargin (sideline reporting)

Online Streaming

FuboTV

NFL+

Broncos-Vikings Betting Odds

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Broncos are 1-point home underdogs to the visiting Vikings. That likely has to do with head coach Nathaniel Hackett’s insistence on not playing a majority of the team’s starters in any preseason games.

Matchup History

The Broncos used to dominate the Vikings in preseason games. They were 5-2 against them until the year John Elway walked in. That began a run of six straight preseason defeats to the Vikings with the last being in 2018. The good news is, the Broncos finally broke that streak last year by beating Minnesota. It’s preseason though, so it doesn’t really count.

