New era of Broncos football is almost here

Good morning, Broncos Country!

The wait is finally over.

The next time the Denver Broncos take the field, Russell Wilson will start at quarterback.

It’s finally going to be real.

The last time this franchise had a quarterback of this level on the roster it won Super Bowl 50. It’s been a minute.

As noted multiple times since the trade with the Seattle Seahawks went down, there’s excitement and enthusiasm back in Broncos Country.

That also means a betting frenzy for this team like we haven’t seen; especially since the launch of legal Colorado sports betting in May 2020.

On the new Broncos Odds & End(zones) podcast, Adam Malnati and I went through some of our favorite bets.

A few weeks ago, I mentioned one of my favorite bets, Pat Surtain II to win Defensive Player of the Year. At DraftKings Sportsbook, he still sits at +10,000 (really, really good value).

The other one I like is Wilson winning MVP and Offensive Player of the Year. Wilson currently sits at +1,400 and +5,000, respectively. As Andrew Mason pointed out, in four of the last nine seasons, a quarterback who won NFL MVP also won Offensive Player of the Year. The last quarterback to do it was Patrick Mahomes in 2019.

This may be asking a lot for a team that hasn’t made the playoffs in six years.

But for six years, we’ve said and heard that Denver is a QB away. Well, it finally has that QB.

And if the Broncos have the type of season they’re capable of, in this stacked division, all of those have a likelihood of happening.

Even if you don’t bet on the Broncos or the NFL, this season will be incredibly exciting.

The new era of Denver football is almost here.

Let’s ride.

Broncos News

Denver Broncos vs. Minnesota Vikings preseason NFL game story | 9news.com

This is the updating game story from the Denver Broncos vs. Minnesota Vikings NFL preseason matchup on August 27, 2022.

Broncos' K.J. Hamler, Baron Browning shine in preseason finale

The Broncos' K.J. Hamler and Baron Browning shined in the team's preseason finale. The Broncos must trim the roster to 53 players by 2 p.m. Tuesday

After missing 24 games to injuries, can Broncos' Bradley Chubb be a reliable force again? - Denver Broncos Blog- ESPN

Chubb is completely healthy for the first time since his rookie season, and he's ready to carry that momentum into the season.

NFL News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady 'ready to go' after 11-day absence

Tom Brady maintained that is was a "personal" decision to step away from the team for more than a week and that he "feels good" after starting in Saturday's preseason finale against the Colts.

NFL advisor says she feels Deshaun Watson is 'playing us' after Browns QB's denial of wrongdoing

Watson insisted he never assaulted anybody after accepting his suspension.

2022 NFL rookie updates - Preseason notes, impressions and stats for all 32 first-round draft picks

Which rookies will start early? Which could struggle to get snaps? Here's what we've seen from each first-round pick over the past month.