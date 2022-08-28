Games balls for the Broncos preseason win over Vikings

We’re just over 48 hours away from the Denver Broncos needing to trim their roster down from 80 to 53, so this final preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings was the last chance many of these players would have to make their case to the coaching staff. Frankly, the team didn’t disappoint.

Normally, I find these final preseason games to be quite boring as a fan to watch. Not last night. The game was actually a really good one. The Broncos’ passing attack languished at times, but their rushing attack was on point all night long. Even better, the defense played with fire and intensity all game long. It was a fun game to watch!

Looking over the game balls from our Mile High Report staff, it would seem that defense and running game were the emphasis there as well.

Delarrin Turner-Yell

There were a lot of players who stood out on defense in this game. The one I enjoyed the most was rookie safety Delarrin Turner-Yell who was all over the field that night. From a goal line stand on fourth down that would be overturned, to another fourth down stop inside the Broncos’ five yard line. That one being this sack to keep the Vikings from taking a lead in the fourth quarter.

Turner-Yell was a beast in this game. Denver has quite the stable of young safeties behind veterans Kareem Jackson and Justin Simmons. I would expect Caden Sterns to be the number three guy, but both Turner-Yell and P.J. Locke have looked impressive this preseason. - Tim Lynch

Mike Boone

Mike Boone continues to look the part of a necessary element in the Hackett offense. Finally provided some push upfront with a new look offensive front. Boone dominated the Broncos first 2 possessions generating over 50 all purpose yards (44 rushing and 7 receiving) flashing his vision, burst and hand-in-glove fit in the outside zone offense. While Gordon and Williams look to dominate the majority of the backfield work, Boone has shown enough talent to require a handful of carries per game. To leave him waiting in the wings would be a waste of his immense skill as he brings a certain flavor to the Denver backfield the other runners do not. Look for Denver to boast a possible top running back rotation league-wide with the 3-headed monster of Javonte, Melvin, and Boone. - Frankie Abbott

KJ Hamler

In most situations, three receptions for 18 yards would not sniff a game ball. But when you do it with all Hamler has had to experience and overcome, you get a game ball. It was awesome to see Hamler back on the field for the Broncos on Saturday night, doing what he loves most. Hopefully this leads to him having an impact for the Broncos offense and team this season. - Ian St. Clair

"Football brought me back to life, and I'm grateful."@Kj_hamler — thank you for sharing your story, thank you for being so vulnerable, thank you for being an inspiration to so many. pic.twitter.com/TXWOn8grxh — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) August 1, 2022

Kana’i Mauga

Kana’i Mauga. Mauga is a bit of a long shot to make the final roster, but he sure put on a performance against the Vikings that might make the coaches think twice about keeping him. He was buzzing around the field and ended the night with 4 total tackles, 3 of them being solo, 1 tackle for loss, and 1 pass deflected. I’m glad he had himself a great night, and hopefully he can find a spot on the practice squad if he doesn’t make it to the final roster. - Rachel Strand

Baron Browning

Baron Browning throughout the preseason has been really impressive he just changed his position from middle linebacker to an outside linebacker and I think he’s put himself in a spot to be above another outside linebacker Malik Reed. He has been explosive getting off the line, he has an excellent first move, he’s quick and athletic and even in the game against the Vikings, he scored the Broncos’ last touchdown with a huge scoop and score, and in the game against the Cowboys he showed out with four tackles, one sack, and one pass break up. Browning has a spot on the 53-man roster, and I think he has done enough this preseason to back up Bradley Chubb and Randy Gregory. - Tanner Watts

SCOOP THERE IT IS!



: My20 pic.twitter.com/0Me6dHdL0U — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) August 28, 2022

McTelvin Agim

McTelvin Agim. Russell Wilson going back to Seattle isn’t the only reunion we’ll see — Shelby Harris will be there, too. Harris is the king of working hard inside and getting his hands up to swat away passes. Agim learned from the best, and it was on display Saturday night. - Mike DeCicco

Who gets your game ball for the Broncos-Vikings game last night?