Cuts are coming to Broncos Country

NFL cuts are supposed to be in by 2:00pm MT on Tuesday, August 30.

While the final rosters are soon to be hammered out, Monday is the last day for the NFL dream of many to live. For months, players have worked out together, fought together, and attended meetings together. They’ve put themselves on tape and made their case.

Teams will go from 80 to 53 players on Tuesday and for many players that will be the end of the road. On Wednesday, the practice squad will be assembled. For those who don’t get a spot, the NFL dream will come to an end.

Training camp and preseason are now over. The time has come to the elite few to don the orange and blue and begin to make their case for Broncos supremacy in the NFL. The ineptitude of Vic Fangio, Drew Lock, Teddy Bridgewater, and Pat Shurmur have been replaced by the excitement of what’s to come with Nathanial Hackett and Russell Wilson. New regime, new ownership, new quarterback, new Broncos.

Let’s ride.

Seriously, let’s make some freakin’ noise this season.

