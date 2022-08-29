Broncos waived cornerback Bless Austin

The Denver Broncos have begun trimming their roster down to the final 53 on Monday. One of the first to be waived was fourth year veteran cornerback Bless Austin, according to this report from Mike Klis of 9News. The former sixth round pick by the New York Jets from the 2019 NFL Draft was signed by Denver back in April.

Austin, 26, was pretty deep on the depth chart at cornerback and the position group hasn’t really impressed all through training camp and preseason. He’ll be the first to hit the waiver wire from that position group.

He’s a guy who I didn’t have making the final 53-man roster. I also didn’t have him penciled in as a practice squad candidate either. We’ll have to see if the coaching staff disagrees and signs him to the practice squad in a few days.