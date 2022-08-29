Broncos waived running back JaQuan Hardy

According to a report from Mike Klis of 9News, the Denver Broncos have waived second year running back JaQuan Hardy on Monday. Hardy had significant playing time in the final preseason game totaling four carries for 23 yards. Klis identified him as a potential practice squad candidate in his report.

Hardy, 24, was an undrafted free agent out of the 2021 NFL Draft and signed with the Dallas Cowboys. The team waived him in July of this year and Denver signed him in August after injuries hit the running back position early in training camp.

Given the short term with the team and the team’s apparent interest in stashing him away on their practice squad, he’ll be a name to watch for this week when Denver goes to actually fill out their practice squad.