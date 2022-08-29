Broncos waived inside linebacker Jeremiah Gemmel

The roster cuts keeping coming through via a trickle on Monday. The latest the Denver Broncos would waive is inside linebacker Jeremiah Gemmel. He was signed just four days ago ahead of the team’s final preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Broncos have waived ILB Jeremiah Gemmel per source. Helped out big-time in preseason game Saturday on short notice. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) August 29, 2022

Gemmel was signed after the team moved on from Barrington Wade who was designated waived/injured. Gemmel was an undrafted free agent out of North Carolina this year who spent time with the San Francisco 49ers during training camp. Denver picked him just two days after he was waived by them last week.

Not sure if he’ll be considered for the practice squad, but more than likely not considering he only had less than a week in front of this coaching staff. This move has Denver down to 76 at the time of this writing. 23 more cuts to go.