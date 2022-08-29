Broncos waived offensive lineman Sebastian Gutierrez

The Denver Broncos have waived undrafted rookie offensive lineman Sebastian Gutierrez, according to a report from Mike Klis of 9News. Gutierrez was signed soon after the 2022 NFL Draft and spent all of training camp with Denver, so he could be a target for the team’s practice squad.

Gutierrez, 24, came out of Minot State and looked like the classic type of George Paton guy as he scored off the charts on RAS. Paton loves to take guys who rank high on athleticism at their relative position. Being from a small school, however, would likely mean that Gutierrez would face an uphill battle to make the final 53 man roster.

He’ll likely need to catch on a practice squad somewhere to continue developing his NFL game. We’ll have to see in a few days if that ends up being with the Denver Broncos.