Broncos designate cornerback Donnie Lewis Jr. as waived/injured

According to a source from Mike Klis of 9News, the Denver Broncos have designated cornerback Donnie Lewis Jr. as waived/injured as the team continues to move the roster towards the final 53. Lewis joined the Broncos in April and spent all training camp with them.

Lewis, 26, is a former seventh round pick by the Cleveland Browns in the 2019 NFL Draft. He has spent time on that team’s practice squad, as well as, the Cincinnati Bengals. He was waived/injured and placed on injured reserve by the Bengals at the end of camp later year too.

It is unlikely that the Broncos will move Lewis to the practice squad and he may end up off an NFL roster again in 2022. We’ll have to see how that plays out for him.