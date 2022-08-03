The Denver Broncos return to practice on Wednesday a day after losing two players for the season with torn ACLs. The first was reserve running back Demarea Crockett and the second was wide receiver Tim Patrick. The latter will hurt the team the most as Patrick was likely going to be a big time target outside for Russell Wilson this season. It’s going to be hard to find an adequate replacement for the 6’4” receiver.

It will be interesting to see how practice goes today after such a disappointing outcome yesterday. The show must go on as they say, but losing Patrick is definitely a blow to the excitement that was building around this team through the first week of training camp.

We’ll keep you updated with all the Day 7 updates from Broncos Camp below..

Broncos training camp live updates

Broncos training camp highlights

Not practicing for the Broncos on Day 7 of camp:



Kendall Hinton

Tyrie Cleveland (throat)

K’Waun Williams (knee)

Damarea Crockett (knee)

Tom Compton (back)

Tim Patrick (knee)

D.J. Jones (back) — stretched with team — Aric DiLalla (@AricDiLalla) August 3, 2022

Dulcich makes a tough one handed grab one the pass from Wilson pic.twitter.com/V9NsejfttN — Zach Segars (@Zach_Segars) August 3, 2022

Back Shoulder drill



After his miss Jerry hopped back in line and went again and hauled it in (wasn’t required) pic.twitter.com/wVsWK38Lr6 — Zach Segars (@Zach_Segars) August 3, 2022

Greg Dulcich moving well running routes pic.twitter.com/SoHGKvrPzH — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) August 3, 2022

More back shoulder!



Fulgham, Virgil, Montrell, and Seth Williams pic.twitter.com/1ya0bynbF6 — Zach Segars (@Zach_Segars) August 3, 2022