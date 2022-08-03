Report: Broncos signed running back Max Borghi

According to 9NEWS Denver’s Mike Klis, the Denver Broncos signed running back Max Borghi to a contract. He will replace running back Damarea Crockett’s roster spot after he suffered a torn ACL during yesterday’s practice.

He’s a 5’9”, 210 back who played his college ball at Washington State. He played four seasons at Washington State and had an impressive career during his time there. During his career, he totaled 369 rushing attempts for 2,158 yards and 32 rushing touchdowns. He also had 156 receptions for 1,134 yards and an additional 9 career receiving touchdowns.

Borghi entered the 2022 NFL Draft but went undrafted. He did sign with the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted free agent but he was ultimately waived by them soon after. He later had a minicamp try-out with the Broncos, but obviously did not end up signing with them after that try-out. However, the Broncos had several backs and receivers in for a try-out this morning and this time, Borghi showed enough to make the roster.

Now, he will come in and be the Broncos' 4th or 5th back behind starters Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon, backup Mike Boone, and fellow UDFA rookie Tyreik McAllister.

Here is what Broncos offensive coordinator Justin Outten had to say about Borghi after his workout earlier this offseason.

“I thought he did some really nice things. He’s got good twitch, he’s patient, he waits for that lane to open & then he pops it. He did a couple of good things in protection as well.”

Look for Borghi, if he sticks around for that long, to get a decent chunk of carries during the preseason. We likely and shouldn’t see Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon too much while Boone, Borghi, and McAllister get the majority of the reps.

To make room for Borghi, the Broncos placed WR Tim Patrick and RB Damarea Crockett on the IR list and ending their season before it even began.