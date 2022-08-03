Report: Broncos tried signing LB Anthony Barr

According to reports, the Denver Broncos tried signing veteran linebacker and former Vikings linebacker, Anthony Barr. He ultimately ended up signing with the Dallas Cowboys, but the Broncos' interest is rather interesting.

As @RapSheet notes, Barr’s connection to George Paton had him in play with the #Broncos but it was another former #Vikings George who pulled him to the Cowboys in former MIN DC George Edwards, now a defensive assistant in Dallas. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 3, 2022

The Broncos re-signed Josey Jewell, have emerging linebacker Jonas Griffith pushing for a starting job, and signed veteran linebacker Alex Singleton to a contract during free agency. However, the Broncos have been linked to now two veteran free agent linebackers who if signed would likely be getting starting snaps with the defense.

Just a few days ago, the Broncos had veteran linebacker Joe Schobert in for a visit who was a starter for the Pittsburgh Steelers last season. Now, trying to sign Barr, are the Broncos not happy with what they are seeing from their inside linebackers?

Jewell has been a steady linebacker and earned high praise from GM George Paton so I would be surprised if they were unhappy with his play. Meanwhile, I have heard some fairly rave reviews about Griffith who really looked good at the end of last season. Singleton is a veteran who has a history of 100+ tackle seasons and can be a contributor on special teams. So their interest in veteran inside linebackers is rather interesting.

We shall see if the Broncos continue to show interest in other veteran inside linebackers or if they decide to bring in Schobert after they missed out on Barr.