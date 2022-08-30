Broncos waived defensive tackle McTelvin Agim

The Denver Broncos have decided to waive defensive lineman McTelvin Agim, according to a report from Tom Pelissero. The cut comes despite a monster performance from Agim in the team’s final preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Agim, 24, is a former third-round pick by the Broncos in the 2020 NFL Draft and played in a total of 17 games for them over the last two seasons. Just three days ago, Agim piled up two fumbles and pass deflection in the Broncos 23-13 victory over the Vikings. One of those fumbles was scooped up by Baron Browning for a touchdown.

That he is on the waivers today just shows how little that final preseason game matters when the roster is trimmed down to the final 53. While he could be a practice squad candidate, I am unsure he’ll make it through the waivers.

