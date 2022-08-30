Report: Broncos trade outside linebacker Malik Reed to the Pittsburgh Steelers

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Denver Broncos have traded outside linebacker Malik Reed to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a late-round draft pick.

Trade: Broncos sending LB Malik Reed to the Pittsburgh Steelers for late draft-pick compensation, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 30, 2022

The exact compensation has yet to be released.

Reed seemed like a logical trade candidate after they signed veteran Randy Gregory, draft Nik Bonitto, and the emergence of Baron Browning. The former undrafted rookie is a good player but ultimately was viewed as expendable by the Broncos' new coaching staff.

More on this story soon.