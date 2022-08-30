 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Report: Broncos trade outside linebacker Malik Reed to the Pittsburgh Steelers

Broncos add some draft picks.

By Scotty Payne
Denver Broncos v Buffalo Bills Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Denver Broncos have traded outside linebacker Malik Reed to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a late-round draft pick.

The exact compensation has yet to be released.

Reed seemed like a logical trade candidate after they signed veteran Randy Gregory, draft Nik Bonitto, and the emergence of Baron Browning. The former undrafted rookie is a good player but ultimately was viewed as expendable by the Broncos' new coaching staff.

