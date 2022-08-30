Broncos waived offensive lineman Zack Johnson

The Denver Broncos have waived offensive lineman Zack Johnson, according to a report from Mike Klis of 9News. Johnson was member of the Broncos practice squad in 2021 and was signed back this season back in May.

Johnson was an undrafted free agent out of the 2020 NFL Draft and spent time both with the Broncos and Green Bay Packers while Nathaniel Hackett was there. He was a bubble guy in Denver as the offensive line had several backups already with starter-level experience.

He will likely be a practice squad candidate if he clears waivers, but we’ll have to wait until tomorrow to see if he is a guy the Broncos coaching staff is interested in continuing to developer on the practice squad this season.