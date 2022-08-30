The Denver Broncos waived wide receiver Darrius Shepherd on Tuesday. Shepherd was signed in the aftermath of the injury to Tim Patrick and had ties to head coach Nathaniel Hackett as a member of the Green Bay Packers.

Per Source: The Broncos have waived WR Darrius Sheppard. Certainly a PSquad candidate depending on how the WR room and waiver claims shake out.@KOAColorado #BroncosCountry — Brandon Krisztal (@BKDenverSports) August 30, 2022

Shepherd, an undrafted free agent out of the 2019 NFL Draft, appeared in 14 games for the Packers and spent most of that time on their practice squad before signing with the Broncos in August. He spent most of 2021 on various practice squads.

While he could be a practice squad candidates, I would put him on a second tier of wide receivers that I expect to be cut for that consideration. With Jalen Virgil a likely cut too, I would put him at the top of any practice squad candidate list if he makes it through waivers.