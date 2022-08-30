Broncos waived offensive lineman Quinn Bailey

The Denver Broncos have waived offensive lineman Quinn Bailey, according to report from Tom Pelissero. Bailey was an undrafted free agent signing by the Broncos from the 2019 NFL Draft and has spent most of that time on the team’s practice squad.

Given his history with the team, I would put Bailey down as a very strong candidate for the Broncos practice squad if he clears waivers. The 6-6, 320 pound tackle has a lot of the traits you’d look for in a lineman and sometimes the transition to the NFL game can be a slow one.

He got his first live game action last season with 40 total offensive snaps in injury relief. He has played at every position in the offensive line except center, so his versatility is another reason I would peg him as a strong practice squad candidate.