Broncos waived tight end Dylan Parham

The Denver Broncos have waived tight end Dylan Parham, according to a report from Mike Klis of 9News. Not to be confused with the Las Vegas Raiders third round pick, this Dylan Parham was an undrafted tight end out of North Carolina State the Broncos signed soon after the 2022 NFL Draft.

Parham was a long shot to make the Broncos roster as he was likely the fifth tight end from Day 1 behind Albert O, Greg Dulcich, Eric Tomlinson, and Eric Saubert. He could be a practice squad candidate as he outlasted fellow tight end Rodney Williams who was waived a while back.

Tight end is a difficult transition from college to the NFL, so rookies often end up on the practice squad before they are ready to move up the depth chart.