Broncos cuts: Veteran quarterback Josh Johnson has been released

According to 9NEWS Denver’s Mike Klis, the Denver Broncos have released veteran quarterback Josh Johnson.

Broncos have released QB Josh Johnson per source. Brett Rypien appears to be the No. 2 QB. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) August 30, 2022

Johnson entered camp as the favorite to be the Broncos' number two quarterback and even started the first two games for them. However, fellow quarterback Brett Rypien started the preseason finale and is now viewed as the favorite for the Broncos backup quarterback position.

Under the new practice squad rules, the Broncos could bring back Johnson and sign him to their practice squad. They are allowed to have up to six veterans on the practice squad, so we could potentially see him there.

As for Rypien, he appears to have earned the backup job. With that said, there are still a bunch of roster moves to happen, so he is not 100% safe right now, but it appears likely that he is the Broncos' backup to Russell Wilson.

I had my doubts about Rypien winning the job, but good on him for doing so.