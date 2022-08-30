Broncos cuts: Wide receiver Kendall Hinton has been waived

According to 9NEWS Denver’s Mike Klis, the Denver Broncos have waived wide receiver Kendall Hinton. The Broncos' wide receiving group is a deep one, but Hinton was viewed as one of the more likely ones to make the team so it will be interesting to see who benefits from this.

Broncos have waived WR Kendall Hinton, per source. Hope he clears so he can be brought back on practice squad. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) August 30, 2022

Hinton, known for being in the Hall Of Fame and playing quarterback during the Broncos' covid outbreak ended up being a victim of the numbers game. Even after the season-ending injury to Tim Patrick, the Broncos' wide receiving depth proved to be very deep with multiple players pushing for a roster spot.

2021 draft pick Seth Williams, special teams ace Tyrie Cleveland and undrafted rookies Brandon Johnson and Jalen Virgil are the remaining wide receivers on the roster. Johnson suffered an ankle injury but was considered a lock for a roster spot. Seth Williams had a strong preseason and would give the Broncos a big-bodied wide receiver. Tyrie Cleveland as been called a core special teamer by special teams coordinator Dwayne Stukes so he could benefit from Hinton being waived. Finally, speedster Jalen Virgil could sneak on the roster as a deep threat specialist. He seems like the one with the longest odds to make the team, but we shall see how it shakes out.

It will be interesting to see how the wide receiver room shakes out as the Broncos continue to trim their roster down to 53 players.