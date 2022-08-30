Broncos waived defensive lineman Jonathan Harris

The Denver Broncos have waived defensive lineman Jonathan Harris. According to Tom Pelissero, they also hope he clears waivers so they can add him to their practice squad.

Harris, 26, was an undrafted free agent out of the 2019 NFL Draft. He originally signed with the Chicago Bears, but then head coach Vic Fangio quickly signed him off waivers when the Bears cut him early that season.

He has been with the Broncos ever since and was promoted to the active roster in the final week of the 2021 regular season. If he clears waivers, it looks like Harris will make his way onto that practice squad again for this season. The team obviously likes him, but with a lot of bodies along the defensive line already secured a roster spot they’ll have to wait and see if they can get him after the waiver period expires.