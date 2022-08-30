Broncos waived running back Devine Ozigbo

The Denver Broncos have waived running back Devine Ozigbo, according to a report from USA Today’s Parker Gabriel. Ozigbo looked impressive in the preseason finale for Denver with 13 carries for 59 yards.

Ozigbo, 25, was an undrafted free agent out of the 2019 NFL Draft who has spent time with the New Orleans Saints, Jacksonville Jaguars and New England Patriots before landing with the Broncos just over a week ago. He was claimed off waivers after being waived by the Saints during the last round of cuts.

Frankly, he looks like a strong practice squad candidate and really looked good on the field for Denver in that final preseason game. I would love to see him get added to the practice squad for 2022. With the running back position secured by Javonte Williams, Melvin Gordon, and Mike Boone, it would be nice to have a guy like Ozigbo there in case of injury.