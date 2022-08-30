Broncos waived inside linebacker Kana’i Mauga

The Denver Broncos have waived inside linebacker Kana’i Mauga, according to a report from Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network. Mauga was an undrafted free agent signing by the Broncos after the 2022 NFL Draft.

Mauga flashed in the Broncos preseason finale against the Vikings, so they must feel pretty confident in Jonas Griffith’s rehab for Week 1 to make the decision to send Mauga to the waivers today.

The inside linebacker position group is interesting and I really only have three making the team: Josey Jewel, Jonas Griffith and Alex Singleton. I had Mauga a close fourth behind Singleton, but ultimately had him being one of the odd men out here. He should be a very strong practice squad candidate for Denver if he clears the waiver wire tomorrow, so keep an eye out for that one.