Broncos waived offensive lineman Michael Niese

The Denver Broncos have waived offensive lineman Michael Niese, according to a report from Aaron Wilson of PFN. Niece was an undrafted free agent signing by Denver after the 2022 NFL Draft earlier this year.

Niese is a guy they signed with a eye towards switching to an outside zone scheme in the run game. He was another high Relative Athletic Score (RAS) guy that George Paton loves to pick up post-draft.

He and Quinn Bailey are two offensive lineman I would expect the Broncos to target for their practice squad if they clear waivers on Wednesday. Niese is a guard prospect and Bailey a tackle prospect, so both could slide right in and contribute on the practice squad this season.