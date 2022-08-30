Broncos cuts: Rookie wide receiver Brandon Johnson has been waived/injured

According to 9NEWS Denver’s Mike Klis, the Denver Broncos have waived undrafted rookie wide receiver Brandon Johnson with an injury settlement.

Tough deal for undrafted rookie WR Brandon Johnson. He's going to be waived/injured with injury settlement, per source. Most likely would have made 53 but suffered high ankle sprain on first play of final preseason game Saturday. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) August 30, 2022

This is a tough one because Johnson seemed like a lock for a roster spot. He had a strong Training Camp and was making plays during the preseason. However, a high ankle sprain during the preseason finale ended up costing him a spot on the Broncos roster.

If Johnson clears waivers, he could be added to the Broncos' practice squad and be elevated down the road.

This sucks and opens up a slot for someone to potentially play significant snaps at wide receiver for the Broncos during the season.

Kendall Hinton has already been waived and with Johnson now out, Seth Williams and Jalen Virgil appear to be the best in-house options remaining for that spot. However, I would not rule out the Broncos adding from outside when rounding out their roster.

K.J. Hamler may not be ready for a full workload and Seth Williams and Jalen Virgil lack experience. Adding a veteran or buying low on a Jalen Reagor or Denzel Mims could be an option. It definitely should be something to keep an eye on as we move closer to the 4 pm ET deadline.