Broncos waived safety J.R. Reed

The Denver Broncos have waived safety J.R. Reed, according a report from Mike Klis of 9News. Reed was an undrafted free agent from the 2020 NFL Draft and has spent time previously with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Rams, and New York Giants.

Reed was a free agent signing by the Broncos earlier this year. He also had a lot of experience playing special teams, but it would appear the emergence of P.J. Locke and the drafting of Delarrin Turner-Yell has forced the team to move in a different direction there.

While he could be a practice squad candidate if he clears waivers, the Broncos already seem pretty deep at the safety positions with Justin Simmons, Kareem Jackson, Caden Sterns, P.J. Lock, and Delarrin Turner-Yell. We’ll have to see what happens if Reed clears waivers on Wednesday.