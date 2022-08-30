Broncos roster cuts: Denver waived guard Netane Muti

The Denver Broncos have decided to waive offensive guard Netane Muti, according to multiple reports. Muti, a former sixth round pick by the Broncos in the 2020 NFL Draft, was a major contributor along the Broncos offensive line with over 300 snaps last season.

However, with the hiring of head coach Nathaniel Hackett there was some concern that Muti would not be a good scheme fit for the new offense. An unfortunate knee injury two weeks ago put his availability to start the season, which could have played into the coaches decision to waive him.

The move could signal that the Broncos may only open the season with eight total offensive linemen on the active roster with the intention of activating Tom Compton from the PUP list after Week 4. Graham Glasgow’s ability to play center and guard also likely made Muti a bit expendable from a depth standpoint.

I don’t see how a guy like Muti makes it through the waivers, but if he does he would be an no brainer for the practice squad. However, for a guy with his experience he could be snatched up by a team that runs the blocking scheme that fits Muti’s style.

Of all the roster moves so far, the waiving of Netane Muti is still by far the most surprising yet. What do you think of this move?