Broncos waived wide receiver Seth Williams

The Denver Broncos have waived wide receiver Seth Williams, according to a report from Brandon Krisztal of KOA Radio. Williams, the Broncos sixth-round pick from the 2021 NFL Draft, was a player who shined often during the preseason and was a guy most expected to crack that final 53-man roster.

In three preseason games, Williams racked up a respectable 10 receptions for 104 yards and a touchdown. At 6-3, he seemed like a guy who could fill in for the injured Tim Patrick. While many think he won’t make it through waivers, I think he is still under-the-radar enough to skirt through. If he does, look for him to be one of the additions to the Broncos practice squad.

With Brandon Johnson, Kendall Hinton, and now Seth Williams all being waived today, there has to be something else in the works for the Broncos. Jalen Virgil is still out there, but he is a smaller speed-type guy. They no longer have anyone of Tim Patrick’s size out there to take that spot.