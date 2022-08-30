The 2022 Broncos initial 53-man roster

The Denver Broncos have trimmed their roster down to 53 players by today’s 2 pm MT. deadline and we have a few surprises. Punter Sam Martin was released and players like Brandon Johnson, Kendall Hinton, Netane Muti, Seth Williams, and others have been waived. We also had veteran edge rusher Malik Reed get traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

There are always a few surprises and today we had plenty of them. So with all that said, here are the 53 players who made the Denver Broncos' initial 53-man roster (Note: This may change in 24 hours after waiver claims are processed and other players being placed on the injured reserve)

Broncos Offense Position Player Player Player Player Player Player Position Player Player Player Player Player Player Quarterback Russell Wilson Brett Rypien Running Back Javonte Williams Melvin Gordon Mike Boone Fullback Andrew Beck Wide Receiver Courtland Sutton Jerry Jeudy K.J. Hamler Montrell Washington Jalen Virgil Tyrie Cleveland Tight End Albert Okwuegbunam Greg Dulcich Eric Saubert Offensive Tackle Garett Bolles Billy Turner Calvin Anderson Cam Fleming Guard Dalton Risner Quinn Meinerz Graham Glasgow Center Lloyd Cushenberry Luke Wattenberg

Broncos Defense Position Player Player Player Player Player Player Position Player Player Player Player Player Player Defensive End Dre'Mont Jones DeShawn Jones Eyioma Uwazurike Matt Hennigsen Nose Tackle D.J. Jones Edge Rusher Randy Gregory Bradley Chubb Baron Browning Nik Bonitto Aaron Patrick Jonathon Cooper Inside Linebacker Josey Jewell Jonas Griffith Alex Singleton Justin Strnad Cornerback Patrick Surtain Ronald Darby K'Waun Williams Damarri Mathis Michael Ojemudia Essang Bassey Safety Justin Simmons Kareem Jackson Caden Sterns P.J. Locke Delarrin Turner-Yell

Broncos Special Teams Player Position Player Position Kicker Brandon McManus Punter Corliss Waitman Long Snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer

The Broncos' roster is set but far from finalized. First, cornerback Michael Ojemudia and rookie tight end Greg Dulcich are expected to be placed on the short-term IR. So, nose tackle Mike Purcell and tight end Eric Tomlinson have been released until those two can be officially placed on the IR. Both are expected to re-sign tomorrow.

Vested vets Mike Purcell, Eric Tomlinson released in procedural moves, but to re-sign WED. TE Greg Dulcich, CB Michael Ojemudia expected to move to short-term IR WED and then Purcell/Tomlinson return.

As for the rest of the roster, wide receiver ended up being a surprise. Kendall Hinton, Seth Williams, and Brandon Johnson(IR) were all waived and undrafted rookie speedster Jalen Virgil made the roster. Special Teams ace Tyrie Cleveland made the roster as well so Dwayne Stukes is happy.

Netane Muti was waived along the offensive line meaning that Graham Glasgow is your swing guard while rookie Luke Wattenberg is your backup center. They decided to keep veteran tackle Cam Fleming around in case right tackle Billy Turner isn’t ready for week one.

On defense, there were very few surprises. Malik Reed was traded to the Steelers, but that seemed like a likely outcome. Former third-round pick McTelvin Agim was waived in favor of the Broncos' two rookie defensive linemen. Special teams ace

Outside linebacker Aaron Patrick made the roster as a special teams ace while Justin Strnad stuck around as well which was a bit of a surprise.

Finally, slot corner Essang Bassey made the team as the backup slot corner. The former undrafted rookie is your fifth-corner heading into week one.

Now, we could see a few changes tomorrow once waiver claims are processed. A few of these surprise additions may be replaced by someone else. I could see a cornerback or defensive lineman added at some point. The roster is in flux, and this is just the initial 53-man roster.