Broncos waived cornerback Ja’Quan McMillian

The Denver Broncos have waived rookie cornerback Ja’Quan McMillian ahead of the 53-man roster deadline on Tuesday. McMillian was an undrafted free agent pickup for the Broncos after the 2022 NFL Draft.

McMillian is a 5-10, 181 rookie who was one of the highest graded cornerbacks in college last season when in zone coverage. It was thought he could be a good scheme fit for the Broncos defense under Ejiro Evero. Despite the Broncos lacking good depth behind the big three in Pat Surtain, Ronald Darby, and K’Wuan Williams, McMillian was unable to move up the depth chart any further than fifth at right cornerback behind rookie Faion Hicks.

He could be an interesting option for Denver if he clears the waiver wire tomorrow. Denver certainly has plenty of young cornerbacks they are waiving and adding one or two of them back to the practice squad might make sense.