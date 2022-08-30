Broncos waived cornerback Faion Hicks

The Denver Broncos have waived rookie cornerback Faion Hicks ahead of the 53-man roster deadline on Tuesday. Hicks is the first 2022 Broncos draft pick to face the roster cut deadline. As a seventh-round selection, nothing was guaranteed heading into training camp and Hicks was unable to separate himself from a very muddied cornerback position group.

With Damarri Mathis a higher draft pick and no clearly trustworthy depth option behind the three starters in Pat Surtain, Ronald Darby, and K’Wuan Williams, the team will likely be looking to add outside help in the coming days as players from other teams clear waivers.

Hicks, along with Ja’Quan McMillian, should receive some attention from the Broncos if they clear waivers on Wednesday. They both could end up on the team’s practice squad for this season.