Broncos waived outside linebacker Jonathan Kongbo

The Denver Broncos have waived outside linebacker Jonathan Kongbo ahead of the 53-man roster deadline on Tuesday. The former CFL standout joined the Broncos in January on a reserve/future contract.

Kongbo, 26, is a two-time Grey Cup champion in the CFL. His NFL tenure began in 2020 with the San Francisco 49ers and again in 2022 with the Broncos. He was a long shot to make the roster and with the edge rusher position being rather deep for Denver this season, it is not surprising to see Kongbo among the roster cuts here.

This is another name to watch for the Broncos practice squad as they did trade Malik Reed to the Pittsburgh Steelers earlier today and having some extra edge rushers on the practice squad would make a lost sense.