Broncos release tight end Eric Tomlinson

The Denver Broncos have released veteran tight end Eric Tomlinson in a move that could prove procedural. He is a vested veteran and is not subject to waivers, so Denver could add him right back to the roster without having to wait on waiver process.

Therefore, unemployment should be short-lived for Tomlinson. As Mike Klis of 9News noted, the Broncos are hoping to re-sign him to the active roster so they can place rookie right end Greg Dulcich on short-term injured reserve. To put him on IR before the deadline would knock Dulcich out for the entire season, which is clearly not something they want.

Tomlinson was one of George Paton’s free agent signings and the focus there was to secure a reliable blocking tight end. The main issue has been with Albert Okwuegbunam’s inconsistency in the run blocking area and with Dulcich also likely out for another month, having Tomlinson around with Eric Saubert just makes a lot of sense.